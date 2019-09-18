Portal TV is Facebook's latest attempt to get into your living room

FACEBOOK WANTS YOU TO CHAT with your TV, not because it's lost the plot but because it has revealed Portal TV.

Building upon Facebook's previous Portal video chat gadgets, the Portal TV looks a little like a Microsoft Kinect camera that newer grew up, in that it's a slim rounded rectangular bar with a camera on its left side; that bar houses a speaker in this case, rather than motion sensing stuff.

The idea is that folks plug Portal TV into their main telly via an HDMI connection, sign into Facebook and then go hell for leather blabbering at the screen to friends, and maybe even enemies, through Messenger and WhatsApp.

The camera in the gadget uses Facebook's Smart Camera tech and will track a person around the room while they are presumably pacing around during a particularly tense conversation after it was revealed that 'Gemma has like so totally cheated on Mark with his brother'.

For privacy paranoid types, the Portal TV comes with the option to disable the microphones and cover the camera, though one might question why such people would have such a device in the first place.

For those less inclined to worry about their privacy, the Portal TV can be told what to do through voice commands such as 'Hey Portal'. And once a call has been established the camera can superimpose augmented reality effects to the users' noggin, if they really want to come across as an utter berk to the person on the other end of the line.

There's also a picture in picture mode, so you can watch a show or maybe some porn if you have a smart TV while the person on the other end of the call drones on about sausages or something.

Speaking of shows, Portal TV has support for Amazon Prime Video and a few other streaming services, because what doesn't these days; no doubt you'll soon be able to get Netflix on a smart spatula.

In short, the Portal TV is a fairly well-equipped smart gadget, and for £149 we'd hope so. It goes on sale 5 November, so note that alongside your calendar entry to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

Facebook also revealed second-generation smart screen-meets-speaker-thingy, which have been redesigned to look a little more slick, comes in two sizes and supports WhatsApp.

The 10in Portal will cost £169, while the 8in Portal Mini will set one back £129 when they both go on sale 15 October.

Naturally, such devices will probably have people raising their eyebrows at Facebook sucking up data, though the social network made sure to point out that it won't use the Portal devices to mine data for advertising and so on.

Those of you who aren't sold on a Facebook smart speaker and a screen might want to check out the Google Nest Hub Max instead. µ