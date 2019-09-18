Nest looks set to launch mesh router with Google Assistant baked-in

WITH JUST a few weeks until Google's annual hardware launch, the rumour mill is in overdrive.

With so much focus on the Pixel 4 range, it's good to see that the offerings will be much wider. 9to5Google reports that one of the more esoteric launches will be a second generation of Google Wifi, its mesh router system.

Nest Wifi is, according to "people familiar with the matter", will be much the same as its predecessor, but the router beacons will double as Google Assistant devices, in a "one device fits all" stylee.

If the rumours are true, it'll have an overhauled design and improved hardware, but unlike last time where the different modules were identical, this time there'll be a master router (without Google Assistant) and boosters.

Google Assistant will include commands such as allowing you to pause the WiFi in certain rooms, turn the guest network on and off, that sort of thing.

The good news, if you've already drunk the Kool-Aid, is that the new range will be inter-compatible with the old one, so you'll only need to upgrade any modules you want, and add any you need, rather than start again.

Given that the specs of the hardware are likely to be fairly similar (don't expect WiFi 6 support, for example) then you won't be selling any rooms short if you only do a partial upgrade.

The launch is expected on 15 October, alongside the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and possibly a Pixel 4a/4a XL. There's the possibility of new Pixel laptops and tablets, following increasingly contradictory rumours over the last year, and if all that wasn't enough, there's a Nest Mini upgrade on the cards, including wall mounting, and a 3.5mm jack, to allow it to act as a Chromecast Audio successor.

Although Google Wifi seems a bit of a departure from the usual Google fayre, it's worth remembering that in the US there's Google Fiber and lest we forget, the potential revenue stream that comes with having all internet traffic going through their DNS servers by default.

Add to that Amazon's recent adoption of Eero to pad out its range and it's most definitely game on. µ