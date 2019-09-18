Steam's redesigned Library is finally available in public beta

IT'S BEEN A LONG-TIME COMING, but Steam's library overhaul is finally out of closed development and available in public beta.

Suffice to say, Steam has come a long way from its once mud-coloured user interface with but a sparse few features. But as it evolved it's not exactly come with the slickest of user interfaces.

The library page, in particular, is an example of a rather aged user interface. Sure, it's functional, but it's really just a list of game names, thankfully in alphabetical order but nothing more. Yes, we're sure there are those among you who absolutely didn't want to see any changes who are mumbling 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'.

But change is afoot Charlie Brown, and it comes in the form of a sleeker Library page, with icons now accompanying the game names to make spotting one title from another a much easier experience than peering at white text on a slate grey background; there have been plenty of times we've opened up one game when we were meant to boot up another. This change should be a way to avoid such irritating foibles.

There's now a neat landing page that shows things like recently played games, what's new, and what your Steam friends are up to - yes they're real friends mum, now get out of my room - as well as games based around certain genres.

There are also links to community hubs on the game overview pages, as well as space for game devs to post more colourful content and events like livestreams.

Essentially, these tweaks aren't going to change your Steam experience dramatically, but they do give the Library section a much-needed coat of UI paint that makes it looks like something out of the 21st century rather than the late 1990s.

To get access, you'll need to have opted into the beta in the Steam settings and let the update download, then you should be good to go.

UI changes might not seem like a big deal but with the likes of Epic Games pushing its Epic Store game service, Steam is arguably facing real competition in the PC for the first time in years. µ