Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G available in Blighty from, er, £120 a month

THE GALAXY FOLD is finally available to pick up in Blighty, five months after it was initially set to arrive.

Currently, if you're looking to buy online, the flexible handset can only be picked up at EE, where it's being flogged from, er, £119 a month.

This 24-month contract, which includes a £50 upfront cost for the Galaxy Fold 5G, includes a hefty 120GB data each month but means you'll end up paying an eye-watering grand total of £2,906 for the device.

Three other tariffs are being offered; a £109 contract with a £200 upfront cost and 30GB data, £114 with a £150 upfront fee and unlimited data, and £124 with a £50 fee and unlimited 5G data.

Samsung tells us that the Galaxy Fold 5G is also available to purchase from Samsung Experience Stores where it can be picked up for £1,900 SIM-free. The bendy device, which we got to fondle at this year's IFA, is also available to try out at Samsung KX, Harrods and Selfridges.

"The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Now, we're excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves," swooned DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung's mobile biz.

"Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action."

The Galaxy Fold was originally set to go on sale in April, two months after making its MWC debut. However, problems with the handset came to light soon after review units were sent to press, with a number of journalists reporting that the screen started uncontrollably flickering after just a few hours of use.

While, in some cases, this borkage has been blamed on the removal of a screen protector that isn't designed to be whipped off, some reviewers claimed the issues arose with the plastic film intact.

Samsung claims to have now fixed the borkage; it's extended the screen's protective layer beyond the bezel to make it clearer that it is an integral part of the display structure and has strengthened the hinge area with newly-added protection caps. µ