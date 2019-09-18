US gov sues Edward Snowden for breaking non-disclosure agreements

PRIVACY ICON Edward Snowden is facing more charges, this time over his autobiography.

The NSA contractor-turned-whistleblower is on the receiving end of a civil lawsuit alleging that material in the memoir violates non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with government agencies including the CIA and NSA.

The book, entitled 'Permanent Record' was, in the view of government lawyers, in automatic breach of his agreements for failing to supply a pre-publication copy of the book for review.

The suit also covers the many public engagements (largely using a telepresence robot) Snowden has given since he fled to Moscow in the days following the publication of his revelations of mass surveillance by the US government.

The suit doesn't try to block publication of the book, which is good because it's already out. However, it does attempt to reclaim any and all profits from the book.

Assistant attorney general Jody Hunt told reporters: "Edward Snowden has violated an obligation he undertook to the United States when he signed agreements as part of his employment by the CIA and as an NSA contractor.

"The United States' ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees' and contractors' compliance with their non-disclosure agreements, including their pre-publication review obligations."

Snowden retorted as Snowden is want to do, with a tweet linking to his book's Amazon listing and the message "This is the book the government does not want you to read".

Snowden, now living in Moscow with his now-wife Lindsay Mills, says he has detected a reduction in hostility in recent years and has said that he'd love to come back to the US if he could be guaranteed a fair trial. However, he adds that he is reconciled to living in exile.

"We live in a better, freer and safer world because of the revelations of mass surveillance," he said, not blowing his own trumpet in any way, of course. µ