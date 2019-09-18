Facebook is apparently in cahoots with Ray-Ban to make AR specs

WEIRD PARTNERSHIPS are run-of-the-mill for tech firms, as evidenced by Facebook's rumoured tie-in with Ray-Ban.

Maybe Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of the classic Wayfarer look, or Facebook thinks sunglasses make you cool. But either way, according to The Information, both the social network and the glasses giant will join forces to work on augmented reality (AR) specs.

CNBC reports that Facebook is already working on AR glasses to be used independently of a smartphone. These specs have apparently been codenamed Orion, and Facebook is looking to work with partners to make them a reality by somewhere in the ballpark of 2023 and 2025; that's frickin' ages away for impatient types.

But the Ray-Ban collaboration on smart glasses won't be Orion, but instead is being developed under the codename of 'Stella'; if your thinking of a pair of specs worn by blokes in wife-beater t-shirts with inexplicably red faces, then join the club.

Supposedly, Stella will be quite a different pair of specs to Orion, which are reportedly being designed to replace smartphones; check Google Glass' success in the consumer world to see how well that panned out…

How Stella will be different isn't clear. But we envision them being something of an evolved take on the Snap Spectacles, which could record short videos then upload them to Snapchat - something the yoots of today are well into - only Stella will have some Ray-Ban design sensibilities.

We're clutching at straws here as there are naff-all extra details around. However, given Facebook has been messing around with virtual reality for the past few years thanks to its purchase of Oculus, it's no surprise it could be digging deeper into AR.

Hopefully, Facebook's efforts will yield AR stuff that's actually useful, rather than benign like Apple's Animojis, though to be fair they do use some powerful tech just in a pointless way.

With the exception of Microsoft's HoloLens 2, we've yet to be properly impressed by AR hardware, so there's a gap to be filled there. µ