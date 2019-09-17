WiFi 6 launches and promises to give next-gen routers a boot up the a**e

FED UP OF SNAIL-PACED WIFI? Then WiFI 6 could be the panacea to such a problem, as the certification for the next-gen in wireless fidelity has arrived.

The certification was launched by the Wi-Fi Alliance, which is sort of like the Rebel Alliance but for wireless connectivity, and promises not only increased bandwidth but more simultaneous, stable connections.

With the new certification, routers and devices that support it will come with a slick new sticker on their boxes that show they are ready for 802.11ax, which is the technical name for WiFi 6.

"WiFi CERTIFIED 6 devices bring enhanced performance to emerging applications such as virtual and augmented reality used in e-Learning, telepresence, and healthcare. WiFi CERTIFIED 6 also provides carriers and public WiFi operators with more capabilities to support advanced connectivity in retail, stadiums, and transportation hubs, including a growing array of location-based applications and services," spouted the Wi-Fi Alliance, which clearly reckons the standard will give WiFi a good kick up the jacksie.

As for devices that support it, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 comes with WiFi 6 compatibility, and Intel's new Ice Lake and 10th-gen Comet Lake processors bring in support for the certification. So you can expect a slew of new laptops coming this month and towards the end of 2019 to come with WiFi 6.

And a load of routers and networking tech from the likes of Cisco and Netgear will come sporting WiFi 6.

With 5G having finally launched in the UK this year and now WiFi 6 added into the mix, people who get a fuzzy feeling from wireless connectivity are being spoilt by 2019's bonanza.

If you find WiFi connectivity dull but get a trouser tent at the idea of other technical stuff like chips, then we have an article for you. µ