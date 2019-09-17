Linux kernel 5.3 arrives with AMD Radeon Navi support

The Kernel Colonel is back to put fear into other OS

AT EASE maggots.

It is I, Colonel Kitten, custodian of the Linux kernel and scourge of blue tits everywhere.

Today I'm watching the cadets complete their first assault course and it's going to be nec….

JONES! THE NET IS AN OBSTACLE NOT A BALL OF WOOL!

…cessary for them to be at full strength because Commander Torvalds has entrusted us with the new version of the mighty Kernel - version 5.3.

In a post on Sunday night, our glorious leader set out his stall for the month ahead:

PRIVATE TIDDLES! STOP LICKING THE FIRST AID KIT! IT IS NOT CATNIP!

Sorry - :

"I don't find a lot to really talk about last week. Drivers, networking (and network drivers), arch updates, self-tests. And a few random fixes in various other corners."

He also issues a stark warning to his own platoon of developers, after this update was late by a week after a new patch revealed some latent bugs already in the kernel.

Excuse me.

I'M SORRY YOUR CLAW IS STUCK IN THE CLIMBING WALL, PRIVATE SMUDGE, RIP IT OFF IF YOU HAVE TO!

"It's not about whether you change the kernel-userspace ABI, or fix a bug, or about whether the old code "should never have worked in the first place". It's about whether something breaks existing users' workflow."

Amazingly, he went off on his holiday last year and came back a new man compared to then. He truly is an inspiration to us all.

Long story short, the main changes are additions of support for the AMD Radeon RX5700 and Turing TU116. The downside is it temporarily borks Nvidia support on Power chipsets like old Macs and IBM devices.

Newer Macs are getting some… hang on….

NO YOU MAY NOT JUST JUMP OFF THE DEATH SLIDE BECAUSE YOU'LL LAND ON YOUR FEET ANYWAY!

… some love with full keyboard and trackpad support for 2015/16 Macbooks and Pros.

There's much more than that, but it's lots of fiddly bits and pieces. We'd suggest looking at the changelog. Under strict supervision of my men, of course.

WELL DONE, SOLDIER! NOW DO IT AGAIN, WITHOUT BOOTS!

They must love having me as their leader…. µ