BBC to axe red button info in favour of internet-connected services

AUNTIE BEEB has announced it will be shutting down its red button news and sport service in early 2020, bringing a 45-year era to an end.

The BBC has been providing text-based news and information on TV sets since 1974 when it launched Ceefax (SEE facts). Ceefax closed as regions switched to digital, but by then the BBC Red Button was already up and running as a replacement.

At various times, it was known as BBC Text and BBCi but it was always known colloquially as "the red button" by viewers and presenters alike and eventually in 2008, it was officially christened as that.

Although the red button service could do far more than Ceefax ever could, the rise of the internet and 24-hour news channels kept usage low, and now the corporation has decided to use resources elsewhere.

The corporation has experimented with augmenting Red Button with data from the internet, as well as over-the-air, but equipment limitations meant that it didn't take off.

The red button isn't closing altogether. It will continue to offer subtitles, direct access to interactive content including pop-up broadcasts, and programme information. It's just the general info like news, sport and weather that will cease.

"It's always a difficult decision to reduce services, and we don't take decisions like this lightly, but we have taken it because we have to balance the resources needed to maintain and develop this service with the need to update our systems to give people even better internet-based services."

Viewers are recommended to use the BBC website, BBC apps and the BBC News channel to get their fix going forwards.

It's expected that Red Button will revive the idea of a 'hybrid' between OTA and online to offer more interactive programming and maybe, just maybe, a way to watch regional news in HD, instead of those terrifying children bathed in a red screen.

The corporation has already announced it is working on its own voice assistant, codenamed "Beeb". µ