Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 might ditch Intel in favour of an AMD Ryzen CPU

WE KNOW MICROSOFT SURFACE DEVICES are coming, slated for a reveal at the start of October, but we didn't know - until now - that could come with AMD rather than Intel processors.

Sure, we'd not be overly surprised to see a Surface machine with a Qualcomm 8cx chipset powering it, but we weren't expecting the rumour, courtesy of WinFuture, that the next-generation Surface Laptop could arrive rocking an AMD chip rather than the latest Core processor.

"Due to a series of corresponding entries in non-public databases of European retailers, we are confident that the new Surface Laptop 3 15-inch model will definitely be equipped with AMD CPUs… according to the current state, we have encountered three AMD-based models of the Surface Laptop 3 with a 15in display," the German-language publication said.

So that's a 15in Surface Laptop model likely powered by mobile takes on AMD's third-generation Ryzen CPUs. Hmm... interesting.

We say that because like a lot of laptops that have popped up over the past few weeks or so, we'd have expected the new Surface range to come with Intel's latest 10th-generation Ice Lake or Comet Lake laptop chips, notably with devices like the next-gen Surface Pro tapping into the supposed uprated graphical chops the Ice lake chips have with the new Iris Plus graphics accelerators.

That's not to say there won't be Intel options, but it would be a bit of a coup if AMD manages to get its CPUs front and centre over those of its core rival.

If a 15in Surface Laptop is in the works and perhaps gets targeted at so-called creatives, then AMD CPUs with their multitasking chops for tasks like video rendering would make a lot of sense. We wouldn't be surprised to see a next-generation Surface Book come with a Ryzen CPU next to a graphics card from Team Red either.

But this is still all rumour and speculation for the time being. Microsoft is taking us over its launch in New York, so we'll give you the full skinny on the situation as and when it unfolds. µ