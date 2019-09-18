HP claims PCs are more popular than ever; launches 'world lightest' business convertible

NEW YORK: US LAPTOP GIANT HP has claimed that PCs are more popular now than ever before, despite them being branded "dead" by market analysts and even hardware firms such as Dell over the past few years.

Speaking at an event to launch the HP Elite Dragonfly x360 - the firm's latest laptop which it claims is the "world's lightest business convertible" - HP's GM of Commercial PCs, Andy Rhodes, said there is now more and more time spent on PCs by younger generations - even in an era of predominantly mobile usage.

"The amount of screen time people have on their PCs is increasing," Rhodes said. "We think this is because [PCs] are the place where real work gets done. Creative, collaborating, consuming is the place where they can excel."



He added that the increasing portability of laptops and their function in and outside the office - especially while travelling and commuting - has led to a resurge in the popularity of PCs.



"Mobility has been a theme for a while now as people increasingly on the road even if office-based," he said. "The PC defines who we are in work and private life so designers matter more as we move forward."



The claims come on behalf of HP primary "One Life" research conducted by the firm earlier this year, which found that the balance is shifting back from smartphone use to PC when comparing Millennials to Gen Z.



"Gen Z actually uses its PC for more hours per week than their smartphone (whereas Millennials use their smartphone for more hours per week than their PC)," an HP representative further explained after the event.

Basically, HP is saying that younger people are realising that if they want to get some proper work done, they need to get off their phones and back on a proper PC, and they don't think that's going to change anytime soon.



HP isn't the one to make such claims of late. Earlier this year, market analysists TrendForce spotted that thanks to a strong performance by US hardware makers (notably Apple with its year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent) the global laptop market is set to get better.



Additionally, HP is in a great position to make claims about a better PC market; it was the best PC seller of the lot in the first quarter this year, followed closely by Dell in second place, with both companies enjoying a PC growth of 2.6 per cent and 22.4 per cent respectively.

HP's fresh business laptop should help boost it's commercial sales, too. Named the Elite Dragonfly x360, the 13in convertible weighs in at just under 1kg at around 997g. While it's not the latest laptop ever made (Acer's Swift 7 released earlier this year weighs in at 890g), it certainly comes close, which is impressive considering its beefy internal specs.

Powered by an Intel quad-core U-series 8th-gen CPU with VPro, 16GB of RAM and 2TB storage, it's quite the powerhouse for such a lightweight device. HP said this was achieved due to a new magnesium alloy chassis made via a new production process which sees the firm C&C every surface individually.



"Each surface is cut so precisely so there are multiple levels of coding, giving a beautiful dragonfly finish," said the device's design lead, Stacey Wolff.

It also boasts full-featured ports including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.1 slot and a headphone and HDMI port. But perhaps best of all though is that it claims to provide a 24-hour battery life thanks to a dual battery set up.

The Elite Dragonfly is expected to be available from November, starting from £1099 (excluding VAT). Check out our hands-on review to find out what it feels like to use in the flesh. µ