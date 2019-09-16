OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 7T range will be announced on October 10th

ONEPLUS HAS confirmed that its next handset range, the OnePlus 7T, will debut in London on October 10th.

The startup that has become part of the furniture will be previewing a portion of the range aimed at the Indian market on the 26th of September, but the full shebang is being saved, once again for London.

As ever, it's going to be a ticketed event, this time at Magazine, near The O2 in Greenwich, a 3000 capacity barn that fits in with the company's desire to put on one heck of a show.

As ever, the OnePlus 7T will be an "on steroids" version of the OnePlus 7 released earlier this year and debuting a "Pro" version for the first time, as well as the company's first 5G ready handset.

Pete Lau, CEO and founder of OnePlus said, "OnePlus has been built around the idea of fast and smooth, and we constantly challenge ourselves to be even better. Your smartphone's display is the element you interact with the most, so it makes sense to invest in screen innovation. I'm really excited to hear what our users think of the OnePlus 7T Series."

OnePlus is already offering community members a chance to attend the launch, get the new handset, and even have lunch with Pete Lau ahead of the launch - and yes, hotels and flights are included.

The official announcement gives very few clues beyond a mention of the 90Hz screen and that it will "showcase the next innovation from OnePlus", but the leaks suggest a three-camera array, with the main shooter clocking in at 48MP, the same Snapdragon 855+ chip and up to 256GB internal memory.

8GB of RAM seems likely, though there may be another overpowered 12GB version and the latest version of OnePlus's WARP charging looks to have 20 per cent faster-charging cycle than the OP7P. μ