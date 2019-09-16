Microsoft offers workarounds to even more bugs in the latest Windows 10 build

"Every time I learn something new it pushes some old stuff out of my brain" - H. Simpson

MICROSOFT SEEMS to be caught in another corporate boot loop of its own making as the list of problems facing users of the latest Windows 10 update continues to balloon.

Customers (and let's not forget, we are customers) have already had to deal with a CPU hogging issue caused by the separation of Cortana from the search functionality of the desktop.

A second patch was released to replace that faulty patch and for many people, it's completely borked their search functionality altogether. In some cases, it borked the start menu completely.

But this weekend has seen the list grow still further. Gamers are complaining that their in-game audio is all over the place because apparently, Windows isn't processing multi-channel audio correctly. The current workaround is to turn off multi-channel audio or surround sound, assuming your sound card allows it.

For some, Wifi is borked too - if you're running an NEC device with Intel Centrino 6205, Centrino 6235 or Broadcom 802.11ac wifi card. Microsoft suggests switching the network adapter off and on again every time you restart Windows. That's not annoying at all.

Plus, if you're using the Chinese IME editor, which means most of China, then you may find, again, that your CPU is going crazy as a result. Microsoft says you can fix this by turning the Touch Keyboard/Handwriting Panel to ‘manual' in services.

This has all happened in Build 1903, which was released earlier this year and was supposed to be tested to within an inch of its life before release to avoid the calamities affecting the previous Build 1809. Unfortunately, as Microsoft continues to add patches, it seems to be incapable of fixing one thing without breaking another.

Unfortunately, even though Redmond took extra time testing the original 1903 build, it is quite happy to throw update patches to the wall and see what sticks. Not cool Microsoft. μ