Chrome 77 is blocking Netgear login pages

NETGEAR USERS have run into some showstopping problems with the latest edition of Google's market-leading browser, Chrome.

Since the launch of Chrome 77 earlier in the week, Netgear has been besieged with complaints from users of its routers, switches and NAS enclosures, who have found they can no longer access their login page.

Instead, they are being greeted by the password recovery page that allows them to retrieve their lost password directly from the router. Many won't ever have seen it before.

We can confirm that the Orbi routers we have set up in the office are completely inaccessible through Chrome at the present time, and we'd suggest just surfing away from that reset page - trying to retrieve your password on these terms could get messy.

The times when you need to access your router admin screen can be few and far between. In fact, it's something of a testament to the products that that is the case. But if you're a ReadyNAS user, you're going to be hopping in there all the time - in fact without it, the NAS is fairly much useless.

Netgear said in a statement: "We are aware of this issue and all relevant parties have been notified, there will be a fix as soon as possible."

Netgear is apparently working on firmware updates from its side - surprising as it would probably be easier to let Google fix Chrome and indeed let the community fix Chromium, but as nobody has been really clear on what the actual problem is, it's difficult to make a judgement.

In the meantime, users are being to use another browser - Edge or Firefox, for example, as these aren't currently based on Google's Chromium engine. If you absolutely have to use Chrome, there is a workaround, by going here: chrome://flags/#http-auth-committed-interstitials and disabling that flag.

There are no reports, as yet of smaller Chromium browsers like Opera and Vivaldi being afflicted. μ