Mozilla's first paid-for product is biz support for Firefox

NON-PROFIT OUTFIT Mozilla has launched its first paid-for product - an, er, premium support plan for biz Firefox users.

The monthly subscription service, which starts at $10 per supported installation, will allow companies to have more granular control over the settings within the Firefox web browser.

The launch comes a year after the firm debuted Firefox Quantum for Enterprise, a free version of its browser that allows biz users to submit bugs publicly and gives them access to a self-service knowledge base and community support.

Its new paid-for offering includes the following benefits, according to Ghacks which spotted the offer: private bug submissions, critical bug fixes with SLA, concierge bug entry with guaranteed response time, an enterprise customer portal, an SLA management tool, the ability to contribute to Firefox and its roadmap and proactive notifications on critical Firefox events.

The latter will alert users to major changes, such as Mozilla's recently announced plans to introduce DNS-over-HTTPS, which Google is also experimenting with in Chrome 78. The Firefox maker says it will "respect enterprise configuration and disable DoH unless explicitly enabled by enterprise configuration".

On its website, Mozilla says it'll support Firefox installations as long as they are running on machines that meet the system requirements; Windows, Mac, and Linux based operating systems are all covered by premium support.

And as per Ghacks, the Firefox Extended Support Release edition remains free and can be used by anyone without charge.

Though it's Mozilla's first paid-for product, it's unlikely to be its last. Not only has the company confirmed that it's plotting a premium version of its endlessly-updated web browser, but it's also recently tested an ad-free news subscription service and is currently piloting a VPN for desktop users in the US. µ