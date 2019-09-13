Amazon will reveal its next-gen Alexa devices on 25 September

If you've still got one of these, pay attention

AMAZON HAS JUST DROPPED invites to its annual product launch and, of course, it's all about hardware.

You know what that means, don't you? New Alexa products, possibly new Echo devices and possibly own-branded smart gadgets that work with Alexa - all we really know at this stage is that it will be sharing "new things" from the company's "Devices and Services team".

Amazon's main hardware brands are Echo, Kindle and Fire and we'd certainly expect to see products from some if not all of them.

What's slightly surprising is that this event, scheduled for 25 September, comes hot on the heels of a mini raft of new hardware already announced - although the revised Fire Cube is the only one that is being Amazon branded.

So what can we expect? If last year is anything to go by, a heck of a lot. You may recall, it was at the last Amazon hardware event that we got the first look at such marvels as the Alexa-powered microwave and the Echo Auto for retrofitting to cars.

This year, it's honestly difficult to say. It may be that we see some product revisions to the existing range - perhaps timed to put the spoilers on the forthcoming Google hardware launch.

We'd be surprised to see a new Fire TV Stick so soon after the Fire Cube was revised, but there could be a new form factor for the company's streaming efforts.

Equally, it's been a long time since there was a brand new Kindle device. The last one was entry-level. Maybe its time for an all-singing all-dancing device that doubles as a tablet with some funky duel display. (Don't take that as a prediction, we're just hypothesising).

Most of all we're expecting to see a lot of Alexa compatible products - kitchen gadgets, office productivity doohickies, that sort of thing.

Whatever it is, we've not got long to wait to find out. μ