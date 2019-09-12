HTC Vive Cosmos is a high-end VR headset coming 3 October

IT'S GOOD NEWS for fans of wearing helmets as HTC's Vive Cosmos is available to pre-order for £699 and will be ready to ship come 3 October.

HTC first revealed the Vive Cosmos at CES 2019 back in January, where it showcased a headset with built-in sensors and a design that looked like a proper step-up from the original Vive VR headset.

It was quiet about full specs at the time but has this week given us the full skinny, confirming that the Vive Cosmos is a high-end VR headset rather than something you plonk a smartphone into then go bumbling about your living room in.

The dual 3.4in diagonal display offers a combined resolution of 2,880x1,700 and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate to help minimise any queasiness some folks might feel while wearing VR goggles. That display also offers a healthy 110-degrees field of vision.

All the kit for tracking movements is built-in and the Vive Cosmos has no minimum space requirements for folks who plan to wear the headset while standing. Headphones are also in-built.

The Vive Cosmos is not a standalone headset like the Oculus Quest for example, so it'll need a connection to a PC and thus comes with a USB 3.0 port and DisplayPort 1.2.

There's also a proprietary connection for modular components that can be added to the headset. But so far only one has been revealed in the form of the External Tracking Mod, which adds compatibility with existing Vive Lighthouse base station tracking bits, with the goal of boosting tracking performance.

The Vive Cosmos also features the ability to change the headset's faceplate, though HTC hasn't revealed any existing alternative options yet.

There is support for a wireless adapter if you're keen to ditch the tethered connection to a PC, but it'll be sold separately.

In short, the Vive Cosmos looks like a good step up from HTC's previous headset, though it's not quite a revolution for PC-based VR system, more an evolution... at least at first glance. µ