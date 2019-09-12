Microsoft releases fix for broken patch which breaks something else, again

MICROSOFT HAS RELEASED a fix for its recent troublesomely buggy patch for Windows 10, but it's already broken something else.

As you may recall, a recent roll-up of patches released by the Big M has been causing havoc, with spiking CPU usage, mostly caused by Cortana, the company's less-than-stellar performing voice assistant.

In the most recent update to Windows 10, Microsoft split Her Ladyship from the search functionality in Windows, as it prepares to let Alexa take over if that's what users want.

Then, a couple of days later it emerged that the same patch was causing screengrabs to turn orange, for some reason. Possibly it was trying to get a suntan, or really, it was something to do with graphics card drivers. Either way, it got through quality control without a fuss.

The new patch, KB4515384, takes the place of the borked KB4512941 and indeed it does fix the CPU issue. Thing is, it appears to have completely crippled the search function.

Across Twitter, Reddit and all the other platforms for first-world problem ranting, users have been cursing Microsoft's seeming inability to release a patch that's completely bug-free.

Sure, there's no chewing up of data, but come on guys - this isn't exactly looking professional.

Ol' Softy hasn't commented at the time of writing, but given that it had only just acknowledged the original problem, let's just say, don't hold your breath. You'll turn blue. Like Cortana in fact.

Other features of the rollup included changes to Internet Explorer and Edge, a whole bunch of security fixes, a repair job on the new Windows Sandbox and a fix for Remote Desktop Connections not displaying correctly.

After the initial bug was found, it emerged that although the problem has been registered by the Insider (beta) Programme, it was ignored as it didn't get enough upvotes, presumably because not enough Insiders had been taking screenshots.

All of which raises the question of whether the Insider Programme is working as it should. If it isn't, it won't be the fault of the insiders. μ