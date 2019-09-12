Nintendo flings multimillion-dollar lawsuit at 'piracy' site RomUniverse

PIRACY-HATING GAMING GIANT Nintendo has thrown a lawsuit in the direction of yet another ROM-hosting website.

After last year winning a legal battle which saw the effective shutdown of sites LoveROMs and LoveRETRO, Nintendo is now taking aim at RomUniverse founder Matthew Storman for "brazen" and "mass-scale" copyright and trademark infringement.

"The Website is among the most visited and notorious online hubs for pirated Nintendo video games. Through the Website, Defendants reproduce, distribute, monetize, and offer for download thousands of unauthorized copies of Nintendo's video games," Nintendo's complaint reads.

RomUniverse, which has been running for a decade, saw its visitor numbers rise following Nintendo's 2018 legal victory and announced that it would continue to offer Nintendo ROMs, TorrentFreak report. Unsurprisingly, this didn't go down well with the Japnese firm.

"In 2018, around the time that Nintendo successfully enforced its intellectual property rights against other infringing ROM websites, defendant Storman bragged that his Website would continue to offer Nintendo ROMs," the complaint continues.

Nintendo states that the site, which has 375,000 members, offers downloads for nearly every video game system it has ever produced, noting that RomUniverse has distributed almost 300,000 copies of pirated Switch games and 500,000 copies of 3DS titles.

Nintendo is looking to, again unsurprisingly, shut RomUniverse down, and it's also seeking statutory damages of $150,000 per infringing game and up to $2,000,000 for each trademark infringement. As noted by TorrentFreak, which is much better at maths than us INQ staffers, theoretical damages could reach more than $100m.

This latest anti-piracy strike by Nintendo comes just days after it won a UK injunction that compels Blighty's major internet providers - BT, Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk and E - to block access to four sites that have been distributing pirated Switch games.

The UK high court agreed with Nintendo's claims that the websites had infringed its trademarks. The court also found that there was no legal defence for the modification of Switch consoles to run pirated software.

"Today, the UK High Court found the sale and distribution of 'circumvention' devices for the Nintendo Switch unlawful," a spokesperson at Nintendo said.

"Nintendo is pleased that the UK High Court has confirmed that dealing in devices or software that enable piracy on Nintendo Switch systems is unlawful." µ