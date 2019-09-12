AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X might arrive on 30 September

IF YOU'RE WAITING on tenterhooks for the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 3950X, then you'll be happy to know that it might show up on 30 September.

That's according to a listing on German online store Digitec, which has the processor priced at €999 (roughly £920). There's a good chance that price is just a placeholder to give Team Red CPU fans a hint at what they might need to shell out for the CPU.

AMD took the covers off the Ryzen 9 3950X at E3 2019, touting it as the 'world's first 16-core gaming processor'. At the time, Team Red suggested it would be released in September, so this pseudo release date leak is potentially on the money.

So that's something for AMD fans to look forward to come the end of the month, at least if they have deep pockets and a high-end PC to make or upgrade.

The Ryzen 9 3950X promises to be quite the heavy-hitting CPU; it apparently topples Intel's powerhouse CPU the Core i9-9980XE, which costs a pretty penny at north of £1,800.

We can expect to see the Ryzen 9 3950X turn up in high-ned desktops made by specialist PC builders with a gaming and streaming focus. And the CPU arguably bridges the gap between the Ryzen CPU family and AMD's Threadripper processors, of which the third-gen versions are pretty likely to be in the works.

That's all we really have on that. Aside from more speculation, we don't know much more about the Ryzen 9 3950X, other than the fact that it promises to deliver some pretty powerful performance.

Whether it can truly beat Intel's high-ned CPUs has yet to be seen, but there's no doubt that AMD keeps coming out swinging with its Ryzen processors thanks to the Zen 2 7-nanometre architecture. µ