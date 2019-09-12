Microsoft's next-gen Surface devices will pack Ice Lake CPUs

THE NEXT MICROSOFT SURFACE will be powered by Intel's 10th-generation Ice Lake processors according to new Geekbench results that have popped up online.

The leaked benchmark results showed what could be a next-generation Surface Pro or Surface Laptop with the Intel Core i5-1035G1. That's a 10-nanometre Ice Lake PCU, though one of the mid-range chips with the lowers graphics option; the chip comes with Intel UHD graphics rather than the Iris Pro GPU of the models with G4 and G7 in their model names.

With that in mind, we'd be more inclined to think of this as more of a lower-end model in the potential next-gen Surface range. The thermal design power of the Core i5-1035G1 goes from 15W to 25W, so if Microsoft can do some clever stuff with thermals, then it could even feature in a second-generation Surface Go, which was a surprisingly good device despite its middling specs.

But the results on Geekbench 4 show some decent performance from the machine with the quad-core, eight-thread Ice Lake CPU. The single-core score sits at 4,311 which is reasonable, while the multi-core score tops 13,343, which is up there with some of the better performing ultraportables.

And that's about all we have on that. It would make sense for Microsoft to opt for Ice Lake processors in its Surface devices, with the exception of the high-performance models which would likely have 10th-gen Comet Lake processors, as other laptop makers are starting to adopt Ice Lake in their machines, especially 2-in-1 devices.

We're set to pop over to New York to see what Microsoft has in offer for its Surface line up, so be sure to keep an eye on the site when 2 October comes around. We're forecasting a whole slew of new and refreshed Surface lines, hopefully with the Surface Laptops and Surface Pro getting USB-C connectivity. µ