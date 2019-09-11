AMD's Ryzen 3000 update will improve boost speeds across the board

AMD IS TIGHTENING THE DIGITAL SCREWS in its Ryzen 3000 series processors to soup-up their boost speeds.

Team Red has officially revealed a firmware update that will boost the frequencies of the CPUs across the whole 3000 series lineup, which uses AMD's new Zen 2 7-nanometre process.

The move seems to be a response to concerns that the third-gen Ryzen weren't hitting their top clock speeds, something Intel has brought up recently as a means to poke AMD with the shade stick.

"We understand that there are some users who expressed concerns about their ability to hit the maximum boost frequency of their product," AMD said.

"The new BIOS resolves this issue by implementing the performance optimisation to enhance the frequency which will add approximately 25-50MHz to the current boost frequencies under various workloads."

AMD did note that achieving the boost frequencies of its processors and the length of time they can maintain that varies from PC to PC, given the variation in components that go alongside the CPU.

But the new firmware should see an end to the new CPUs sitting some 25MHz to 50MHz below their specified boost speed.

The firmware is slated for a 30 September release, but Tom's Hardware spotted a leaked version of it on the Chiphell forums and put it to the test on a Ryzen 7 3700X.

With the caveat that the firmware was pre-release, the chip-loving publication managed to get the Ryzen 7 3700X running at its advertised boost clock of 4.4GHz. When it tried the Ryzen 9 3900X, boost speeds hit the promised 4.6GHz speed but occasionally dropped down to 4.5GHz, which arguably show there could still be work that needs to be done on the firmware.

But at least AMD is taking action to solve a problem that while arguably small might be a bit of a disappointment for Team Red fan who've shelled out on a top-of-the-line third-gen Ryzen. µ