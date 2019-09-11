Chrome 77 brings with it a quicker way to send web pages

GOOGLE HAS UNLEASHED version 77 of its world-conquering Chrome browser on the great surfing unwashed.

A key feature in this edition is the ability to send a web page to another device. Now, given that you could do this already, this might seem like a weird one, and you know how Google likes to find multiple ways to skin the same cat, so bear with us.

This is a new super-speedy way of sending the page you're browsing without all that tedious mucking about in the Share menu. All it takes is a right-click (or a long touch on mobile) and you'll find a new context option bringing up all the devices linked to your account. Choose the one you want and you're done. The only proviso is that Chrome for iOS users need to have the app open at the time if they want to receive a link.

The feature is live in Chrome OS, Windows, Android and iOS. Chrome isn't one to keep any disparity for long so expect Linux and macOS to get the feature soon too.

The other thing that we've noticed with Chrome 77 is that it's seriously fast. We're pretty sure it's not something that Google has particularly promoted in this build, but we're rather impressed.

Other features worth knowing about - the Google Assistant flag is now on by default in Chrome OS. That paves the way for the assistant to arrive on more devices with a quick server-side update, though there's no news on that as yet.

Elsewhere, there's a brand new welcome screen for first-time users which takes you through the setup process including sign-in and migrating bookmarks.

Under the hood, there's also a new Contact Picker API which web designers can use to make it easy to access your contacts for, say booking tickets on behalf of someone else. Currently, it has to be whitelisted by Google on request, but it's in there.

Finally, you'll notice that the messages telling you the signing certificate on encrypted webpages has been removed. Google says it found few people used it, and it creates much needed real estate on the Omnibox.

Chrome 77 is rolling out now. You may have it already. μ