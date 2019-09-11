Nintendo sinks Switch piracy sites with UK High Court win

GARRRR WHAT THAT BE ON THAR HORIZON? Arrr, it be Nintendo's lawyer a-comin' to send Switch piracy websites to Davy Jones' Locker.

The Japanese gaming giant has won a UK injunction that will compel Britain's major internet providers, so BT, Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk and EE, to block access to four sites that have been distributing pirated Switch games.

Eurogamer reports that the UK high court agreed with Nintendo's claims that the websites had infringed its trademarks. The court also found that there was no legal defence for the modification of Switch consoles to run pirated software.

"Today, the UK High Court found the sale and distribution of 'circumvention' devices for the Nintendo Switch unlawful," a spokesperson at Nintendo told Eurogamer. "Nintendo is pleased that the UK High Court has confirmed that dealing in devices or software that enable piracy on Nintendo Switch systems is unlawful.

"This decision will help protect the UK games industry and the more than 1800 developers worldwide that create games for the Nintendo Switch platform, and who rely on legitimate sales of games for their livelihood and to keep bringing quality content to gamers."

Sometimes such piracy sites are more about seeing what a games console can do once it's been broken free of its maker's software shackles. But in this case, the four sites were clearly peddling pirated Switch software.

Nintendo normally focuses its anti-piracy efforts on such sites themselves. But compelling ISPs to block access to the four websites is a pretty no-nonsense move to attempt to choke the websites out of existence.

With the new Switch Lite on its way, it's no wonder Nintendo wants to send the pirates to the depth of the internet so that buyers of the new console aren't tempted to surf the seas of the Web to find cheap and illegitimate games. µ