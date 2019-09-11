Mozilla launches VPN as it revives the Firefox Test Pilot program

OPEN SOURCE POWERHOUSE The Mozilla Foundation has announced a VPN for Firefox as part of a reversal of its decision to close its Test Pilot program.

The revived Test Pilot has removed its lofty out-of-the-box shenanigans to focus on allowing you to test features from forthcoming builds from the comfort of your stable browser.

First up is the aforementioned VPN offering, which could give Opera's existing built-in VPN a run for its money. It's a feature which fits in with the overall Firefox strategy of becoming the browser of security. Its been launched as a Test Pilot add-on whilst the engineers do the last tweaks for maximum efficiency.

Mozilla explains: "One of the key learnings from recent events is that there is a growing demand for privacy features. The Firefox Private Network is an extension which provides a secure, encrypted path to the web to protect your connection and your personal information anywhere and everywhere you use your Firefox browser."

The VPN service is being offered by Cloudflare, a company which you may recall has had a less than stellar uptime recently but seems to have recovered well.

The addition of a VPN feels like a missing piece of a puzzle, with the stable release of Firefox Enhanced Tracking Protection just this month, offering a suite of tools to help keep those nasty tracking cookies at bay.

Mozilla has been noticeably more proactive in updating Firefox, since it was announced that Microsoft was moving its Edge browser to Chromium, leaving Firefox as the last major browser to run on anything else. It seems to be moving on with a renewed focus, and for fans of open-source, that's pretty exciting.

At the moment, the trial is only available to US users and its only for desktop, but once its all up and running, we should expect to see it arrive worldwide. μ