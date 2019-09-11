Chrome OS glitch triggered bogus end-of-life warnings

CHROMEBOOK USERS were taken by surprise last week when a bug in Chome OS mistakenly triggered an end-of-life warning.

Much like Google's browser, Chrome OS comes with four different update channels: Stable, Beta, Canary and Dev. Chromebook users can select any of these channels to receive updates on their device, although each channel after 'Stable' adds some instability to the system and may result in issues such as occasional crashes and broken features.

However, the freedom to opt for a particular channel also gives users faster access to the latest updates.

Chromebooks receive automatic operating system updates from Google until they reach their Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date. That expiration date had been set for five years, but recently Google extended it to six-and-a-half years from the date when the first device on a particular platform is released.

Google starts notifying Chromebook users at least six months in advance of the expiration date, and after it expires, the device refuses to apply any further feature or security updates, leaving users vulnerable to unpatched exploits. It also causes services like Gmail to stop working on the device.

However, a recent bug in the Dev and Canary builds of ChromeOS caused the update warning to be sent to all users (of Dev and Canary builds), regardless of the platform's age.

After each reboot, even spanking-new Chromebooks displayed the warning: "This is the last automatic software and security update for this Chromebook. To get future updates, upgrade to a newer model."

The bug has already been patched by Google, and the users on Canary build are not likely to see the bogus message following a daily upgrade pushed last weekend.

Users on the Dev build, however, receive updates only once in a week, and they are likely to have that annoying warning on their device fixed in the next few days. µ