Apple kills off iTunes with release of macOS Catalina

macOS Catalina will is now available for all to download

IT'S THE END OF THE ROAD for iTunes, as the once-revolutionary programme has been killed off with the release of macOS Catalina.

With its new desktop OS, released to all on Monday, Apple has got rid of its near two-decade-old iTunes software in favour of three separate apps: Apple Music, Apple TV and Podcasts.

While it's unlikely many will be mourning the demise of the bloated programme, The Verge reports that the removal of iTunes is already causing a headache for DJs; support for XML file support has also been binned, despite the fact that many still rely on the XML file format to transfer files between apps.

According to Apple, if a customer is reliant on XML files for DJing, they should avoid updating and continue using their preferred software on macOS Mojave for now.

Along with the death of iTunes, another major feature in macOS Catalina is the fact that it can run iPad apps for the first time. With Project Catalyst, developers will be able to port iPad apps to Mac by simply checking a box, with Xcode introducing macOS-specific controls like cursor and window controls into an iPad app's framework. This means UIKit developers will only have to maintain a single codebase to create apps that work on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

macOS 10.15 Catalina also introduces a new Sidebar feature that lets you use your iPad as a second display for Mac. However, it's quickly become apparent that this feature isn't compatible with some older devices - it won't work with the iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 or iPad (5th-generation), nor will it work on MacBooks that aren't kitted out with Apple's perpetually-borked Butterfly keyboard.

macOS 10.15 also offers some souped-up security features; Gatekeeper now checks all apps for security issues, all apps are required to get permission before accessing user documents, and the side button on the Apple Watch can now be used to approve security prompts. There's also a new 'Find My' app tool that combines Find My Friends and Find My iPhone and will disable your laptop if it gets stolen.

Elsewhere, macOS Catalina features Screen Time, redesigned Notes and Reminders apps, a new Safari start page that uses Siri Suggestions to throw up relevant content and a new Accessibility feature that lets you control a Mac entirely with your voice.

To download and install macOS Catalina, simply go to the App Store, search for macOS Catalina, and hit download. µ