Apple's 7th-gen iPad has a 10.2in screen and an entry-level price

APPLE SQUEEZED IN a surprise announcement during Tuesday's iPhone launch: all-new 10.2in iPad.

The 7th-gen iPad arrives an entry-level replacement for the, er, 6th-generation 9.7in iPad, which sees Apple discontinuing the original display size after using it for nearly a decade. Though larger, the screen still arrives flanked by chunky bezels, which house the tablet's old-school Face ID sensor and front-facing cam.

Though not a major upgrade, the scaled-up tablet also boasts Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, 10-hours of battery life and an A10 Fusion chip. While this is slightly less powerful than the A10X Fusion chip found in the second-generation iPad Pro, Apple claims it delivers "two times faster performance over the top-selling Windows PCs". Natch.

Apple also revealed that, for the first time, the iPad will come built from 100 per cent recycled aluminium, noting that it's just as durable as previous models.

The new iPad runs iPadOS, naturally, which was first shown off at WWDC earlier this year. The tablet-specific software brings with it a redesigned homescreen, a Files app that supports folder sharing, column view, metadata, server access and external storage devices, desktop-class browsing and new Mac-a-like keyboard shortcuts.

If you don't fancy splashing out on a new iPad, Apple also announced on Tuesday that iPadOS will roll out to older models on 30 September.

The new iPad will be available to pre-order from today priced at £349 for the entry-level 32GB model, going up to £479 for the fully-specced out 128GB WiFi + cellular version. Shipping will begin on 30 September. µ