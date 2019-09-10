Windows 10 patch turns users' screens the colour of Trump's stupid face

MICROSOFT WINDOWS users are seeing things through Trump-coloured spectacles after the latest borked update to the world's most popular operating system.

Users who installed KB4512941 when prompted have already had to deal with a huge CPU hogging bug which appears to have been caused by Cortana. Now it appears there's even more ‘fun' hidden inside the update which is turning screenshots orange.

It seems that no matter what method you use, your screenshots will have an orange hue. Some users have said their displays have turned reddish all the time once the shot is taken, though most are just limited to screenshots themselves.

As of yet, Microsoft is yet to even acknowledge the issue or list it in the "Known Issues" section of the KB4512941 page. As such, at the moment, the only way to avoid the bug is not to install it. Thankfully it's an optional one, so under Microsoft's somewhat relaxed attitude, it won't install unless you tell it to.

If you've already installed it, you'll just have to uninstall it till it's fixed now, won't you?

There's not that much of showstopping importance in the patch anyway. It stops blank tiles in the start menu and reduces the CPU usage when you hover over the taskbar. It also improves the handoff between touch and mouse control and ensures Spatial Audio works properly on all game titles.

The other option to try is checking your graphics drivers. Some users have had success by making sure that their graphics card has all the latest updates, suggesting that the bug is being caused by the way that Windows interacts with graphics rendering.

Updates to Windows 10 haven't had the best success rate in recent years, most notably with the bi-annual update 1809 last October, which had to be withdrawn and reissued after it was found to be chewing up customers' data. Amongst many, many other things. μ