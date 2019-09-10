A mysterious boob led to eBay's logo becoming a naked woman

CYBER FLEA MARKET eBay was left red-faced this week after one of its icons was replaced by a cheeky alternative.

Users of Microsoft's Outlook for mobile apps looking at emails from the e-tailer were left hot under the collar after the favicon at the top of their emails was replaced by a lady wot is in the nuddy.

It affected every mail from the eBay domain - including receipts, shipping updates and offers.

At present, nobody has been able to work out how the mammalian thumbnail, showing a woman in just lingerie, seemingly flashing the neighbours out the window. It's more "tasteful nude" than porn, but still doesn't really fit in with the eBay image.

It may have come from eBay's servers, but more likely it was an issue at Microsoft's big end, possibly automatically imported from an engineer's computer.

eBay told our bastard cousins at El Reg, "We are in touch with Microsoft - one of our email service providers in the UK - who is actively investigating the root cause of the matter."

Microsoft has already confirmed that it, too, is looking to the incident. We assume the problem, not the picture itself.

Both companies have reassured users that although the nuddy lady is unusual, it isn't a sign that any data had been compromised by the compromising photo.

An update to the Microsoft Outlook app was released this weekend that puts the boring old eBay logo back in its rightful place.

Some users examining the photo have asked where the young woman's second hand is. Well, it's obvious - all the best second hand comes from eBay, doesn't it? Maybe that's the point someone was trying to make.

(Before eBay moans, we'd like to remind you that it sells new goods too, but there's no pun to be had with that.) μ