Intel admits it's losing CPU market share to AMD

INTEL HAS COME OUT AND SAID IT: AMD is beating it in the chip wars, but like a 90's rapper, Intel is planning a comeback.

At the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference, Jason Grebe, Intel's Cloud Platforms and Technology Group corporate vice president and general manager, noted that the chipmaker has lost some market share.

"As we have gone through the supply issue kind of in the last six to 12 months on the PC side, we had to walk away from some low-end mobile share as well as some channel desktop share," said Grebe.

Losing market share in the desktop space basically means AMD has drunk some of Intel's milkshake here, likely thanks to the resurgence Team Red has been enjoying since the debut of its Ryzen processors. With third-gen Ryzens out in the wild, AMD looks in a position to suck up more of the chip market that used to have Intel's colours firmly over it.

But Grebe said Intel will be "more aggressive" in order to swipe back ground it lost to its rival.

Intel already has its Ice Lake 10-nanometre Core mobile chips cropping up in laptops set to arrive this autumn, so it's likely to do well there.

But the supposed increased aggression could potentially see Intel push harder to extract more performance from upcoming processors and perhaps even reduce their prices, though we'd not bet too heavily on the latter.

Of course, this could all be exec bluster, and Intel will tick along as usual; it's not exactly a poor and collapsing company at the moment.

But intense rivalry in the CPU arena, after a period where Intel has arguably stagnated after holding sway across pretty much all of the processor market, means the PC world has two chip makers grafting to come out with the next big thing in CPUs.

That means more innovative tech and potentially more competitive prices, which is only a good thing for those of you after a new computer that offers impressive bang for the buck. µ