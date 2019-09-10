Apple tweaks App Store algorithm to handicap its own apps

APPLE HAS TWEAKED its App Store algorithm in order to "handicap" its first-party apps and make alternatives from other developers easier to find.

The company confirmed the move, which comes as it faces a number of antitrust lawsuits related to its "monopolistic" App Store, to the New York Times this week, admitting that it changed the search algorithm in July so its own apps no longer overwhelmed the top results.

Until then, multiple sources reported that Apple's own titles would dominate searches for basic terms, even when the apps in question weren't related to a given query. Searching for the word "music", for example, displayed eight different Apple-made apps before showing other results, while "tv" surfaced five first-party apps before any others.

The NYT reports that Netflix "has been stuck mostly in the hundreds," while Spotify - which has long fought back against Apple's shonky App Store practices - fell out of its top spot after Apple Music was released, then was pushed down further by multiple Apple apps, including non-music offerings.

Interestingly, the report also reveals that on the day after Apple unveiled its deadly credit card, searches for "money", "credit" and "debit" saw Apple's Wallet app in the number one spot, despite not ranking for those search terms before then.

While Apple has long denied any wrongdoing, the firm this week admitted that the reason for the skewed search results was a feature that sometimes grouped multiple apps by developer, along with the fact that iDevice users were using the App Store to find apps that came pre-installed on their phones, which caused Apple's search algorithm to give those apps a higher ranking.

Apple senior VPs Phil Schiller and Eddy Cue told the NYT that the algorithm hadn't been "corrected," but rather "improved."

Cue said "we make mistakes all the time," which Schiller followed up by saying: "We're happy to admit when we do. This wasn't a mistake."

Apple isn't the only tech company facing criticism over the fact it allegedly gives itself preferential treatment. Google was recently fined €2.42bn by the European Commission, which found that the firm unfairly directed users to its own products rather over those of its rivals. µ