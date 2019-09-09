Apple and Foxconn broke Chinese labour laws on the upcoming iPhone

TOMORROW SEES THE release, we're assured, of the iPhone 11. But just in time to put a slight dampener on proceedings, China Labor Watch (CLW) has put out a report highlighting that Apple and Foxconn broke Chinese labour laws in rushing to get the new handset ready.

According to labour laws in China, temporary "dispatch workers" - who don't get paid sick leave, holiday time or social insurance - should be limited to ten per cent of the workforce. Foxconn narrowly missed that target, with said dispatch workers making up around half the entire workforce. Yikes.

It was actually higher last year, when it hit 55 per cent, and has now dropped to 30 per cent thanks to students returning to school, no doubt enriched by the summer job of gluing screens and soldering chips. Precious memories.

"Our recent findings on working conditions at Zhengzhou Foxconn highlights several issues which are in violation of Apple's own code of conduct," the CLW report reads.

"Apple has the responsibility and capacity to make fundamental improvements to the working conditions along its supply chain, however, Apple is now transferring costs from the trade war through their suppliers to workers and profiting from the exploitation of Chinese workers."

Apple itself has conducted an investigation, and concluded that the "percentage of dispatch workers exceeded our standards." It is now "working closely with Foxconn to resolve this issue," it says.

"We believe everyone in our supply chain should be treated with dignity and respect," the company said in a statement. "To make sure our high standards are being adhered to, we have robust management systems in place beginning with training on workplace rights, on-site worker interviews, anonymous grievance channels and ongoing audits."

You have to wonder how well these are working when Apple/Foxconn nightmare stories keep appearing on these pages. µ