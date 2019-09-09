The Apple Card can be turned into a makeshift shiv

APPLE PRODUCTS WHICH can be used as deadly weapons are in disappointingly short supply. Yes, you could forcibly stub an enemy's toe on a Mac Pro, or potentially knock someone out with a well-placed HomePod, but generally, they're designed with aesthetics rather than lethality in mind.

That all changes with the titanium Apple Card, which it turns out can be sharpened to transform it into a makeshift shiv. Just the thing to keep debt collectors away when you rack up hundreds of thousands of pounds in debt that you've neglected to repay.





To be clear, this isn't something that should trigger any kind of moral panic. The video showing the card being sharpened is over half an hour long, and much of that is sped up. Nonetheless, if you have a lot of time on your hands (say, a prison sentence) and need to create some kind of weapon (say, a prison shiv) then it can be done. Behold how the previously blunt Apple Card (figuratively) makes mincemeat of a stick of celery:

Okay, so it's probably vegetables rather than people that should be immediately worried. All the same, can your Amazon Prime credit card do that? Okay, yes, maybe, but that's not the point.

Aside from there being cheaper ways of getting a pocket knife, and the horrible well-used look your card would develop, sharpening your Apple Card into a weapon is probably not the smartest move for other reasons. For one thing, you might be blocked from boarding a flight, as the TSA is on the lookout for credit card-sized knives.

You'll just have to use the plastic cutlery provided to chop your in-flight celery. But hey, maybe your Apple Card could pay for you to get onto your flight in the first place? µ