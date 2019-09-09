Firefox will soon 401 your URL with DNS

ARSON-LOVING-Basil-Brush-alike browser Firefox has recently turned on its Enhanced Tracking Protection service by default for the first time, bringing a host of new ways to stop your privates going public.

"That's great!" we hear you cry because you are a discerning reader. "Now, what else have they got?" we hear you continue, because tech never stands still and you've been drinking a lot of coffee.

Well, allow us to expand on your most excellent curiosity because Firefox's minders at the Mozilla Foundation have given the world a sneak preview of the next step.

Starting soon, the web addresses that you type or click will be covered under Enhanced Tracking Protection, with the DNS addressing (the bit that turns the name of the site into something the system can understand) being moved to HTTPS encrypted traffic.

That means, without you having to do anything, it'll be a lot harder for any prying eyes to be able to see your browsing history.

Put simply, it puts the requests that you make to servers in a sort-of sandbox, so they can't be intercepted and used to better identify you, or indeed divert you on to a spoof site laden with a less pleasant fayre.

If for some reason your target needs it to, Firefox will fallback on the DNS server you're using for the rest of your internet japery. This could be because the site relies on some sort of location, rights or other authentication signals that won't get picked up by going around the houses in the name of privacy. Or it could just be that the Firefox DNS hasn't found what you hoped it would.

There are no specific rollout details for this feature, though Mozilla says it'll be live for US users by the end of this month. When we'll see it in Blighty? We'll let you know when we do. Mozilla is staging the rollout to bug bash any problems it comes across. μ