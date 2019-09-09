Samsung cancels Galaxy Fold pre-orders in the US

YOU'VE GOT TO admire people who, despite everything, still have the Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-ordered. It takes a special kind of optimism to keep your belief in a product that missed its release date because it was breaking in reviewers' hands, but that optimism has now been met by… cancellations. Oh.

Samsung in its wisdom has decided that everyone in the US should pre-order their foldy phones again from scratch, according to emails sent out to eager-beaver customers.

"We are taking the time to rethink the entire customer experience - from purchase to unboxing, to post purchase service," reads an email sent to customers. It seems the first casualties of this rethink are loyal customers who, despite everything, have kept faith in the Fold.

"So in the meantime, we have, regrettably, decided to cancel your existing pre-order," the email continues.

Actually, the rethink probably relates to the Galaxy Fold Premier Service, announced last week for US customers. Details are scant, but it provides "direct access to Samsung experts who can provide you tailored guidance and support over the phone any time, any day." Like the talking clock, only with Samsung apps rather than the time.

Customers who pre-ordered using a credit or debit card were never charged anything, but those who paid via PayPal will be refunded the money. To make up for the faff of having to rejoin the queue, Samsung is apparently giving customers $250 of Samsung credit, redeemable on anything for sale at samsung.com, where conveniently the Galaxy Fold will be for sale. So it's not all bad.

It's not clear if Samsung has cancelled pre-orders outside the US, so we've emailed to find out. We'll update when we get a response, although if you care enough to have pre-ordered yourself, you'll presumably already have confirmation in your inbox. If you do, do let us know. µ