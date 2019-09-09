Wunderlist founder makes Microsoft a 'serious' offer to buy back his app

GERMANIC SOUNDING TASK APP Wunderlist has had the sword of Damocles hanging over it for several years now since it was subject to a $100m+ takeover by Microsoft.

The company has repeatedly said that it plans to migrate users on to its own ToDo app, now boasting much of the tech that makes Wunderlist great, and close the latter down.

Now, its original creator, Christian Reber, has said that he would consider buying back the company from the Nadella Massive, rather than see it go the way of the Zune.

In a tweet on Friday he told followers:

Still sad @Microsoft wants to shut down @Wunderlist, even though people still love and use it. I'm serious @satyanadella @marcusash, please let me buy it back. Keep the team and focus on @MicrosoftToDo, and no one will be angry for not shutting down @Wunderlist. pic.twitter.com/27mIABncLF — Christian Reber (@christianreber) September 6, 2019

The only reason that Microsoft hasn't killed Wunderlist already is, because it was built on Amazon Web Services, and the Microsoft ToDo app has had to be completely rewritten (using technology that came with the acquisition) to run on Microsoft's own Azure Cloud. Indeed, you only have to look at Sunset, the best calendar app there ever was and ever will be, which was bought at roughly the same time and has already been long-time sunsetted.

Yes, the weak joke there wasn't lost on us.

The issue would be slightly thorny as even if the offer was accepted, Microsoft would need to licence the technology it bought back to Reber, and effectively allow him to maintain a direct rival to their own product. That's something we can't really see happening.

Then again, look back a couple of years - Nokia bought Withings, messed it up and then the original team bought it back and turned it back around - indeed a new ECG watch by Withings launched just this week. μ