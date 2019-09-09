Vivaldi comes to Android as a browser for all (four) seasons

FOUR SEASONS COMPOSING BROWSER BUILDER Vivaldi has released a first look at the Android edition of its super-secure alternative web-wanger.

Vivaldi, founded by Jon von Tetzchner, is out now in beta, offering many of the favourite aspects of the desktop version.

"The browser you choose on your mobile device requires more and more agility to be effective in your day-to-day. Vivaldi rises to the challenge," said von Tetzchner. "As the way people use phones continues to evolve, we'll strive to continually innovate, bringing the best possible browsing experience to your mobile devices."

Speed Dials give you a visual layout of your bookmarks, whilst added-value features including Panels (a series of shortcuts to functions), Capture (save all or part of a webpage) and a dedicated Notepad (eat your heart out Google Keep) give it a unique look and feel.

You can switch between search engines with a couple of keystrokes, and as you'd expect, there are a Private Tabs offering too. And if you want to, you can clone a tab with a single click - no messy copying and pasting of URLs.

Vivaldi for Android syncs with the desktop version via your Vivaldi account, so all your bookmarks and saved passwords are waiting for you. There's also an optional reader view, which removes all the distractions if you're trying to read a document or e-book in the browser. This can be activated in the settings.

At present, the beta works best on phones, but there is a dedicated tablet UI in the works soon too as Vivaldi works, eventually, to universal support between mobile and desktop.

Von Tetzchner adds: "We're working closely to develop a browser that they call their own - a browser that will help them to be efficient anywhere - on any device."

Vivaldi for Android is available now in the Google Play Store. μ