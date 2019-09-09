CORE INGREDIENT OF SCRUMPY Apple has lashed out after Google's Project Zero team published details of an iOS vulnerability which it claimed could leave millions of iPhone users open to attack.

The report claimed that the vulnerability had been open for two years, but Apple said that it had failed to point out the exact nature of the issue, which paints it in a very different light.

As we told you last week, it transpires that the hack, which involved silently downloading malware from infected websites was actually adapted for Windows and Android at different times and was not the iOS exclusive affair that was implied.

Moreover, Apple reminds us, the hack was specifically aimed at the Ighurs, a small ethnic minority group centred around one region of China. Because it was Ighur language and interest sites that were hacked, the chances of anyone being caught in the crossfire was very slight.

"The attack affected fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to the Uighur community," said Apple in its statement.

The specific targetting of one specific ethnic group who are already said to be victims of Chinese civil rights abuses has led some to suspect it was a nation-state attack in the first place. China denies accusations of any wrongdoing.

Apple goes on to point out that it plugged the problem just 10 days after it was first informed and that the sites were only operational for around two weeks - a very different assessment from Google's.

Google said in a statement: "We stand by our in-depth research which was written to focus on the technical aspects of these vulnerabilities,".

Unfortunately, Apple says that those technical aspects omitted the important detail that Google's own Android operating system was part of the scheme too, something that Apple feels is a low blow. μ