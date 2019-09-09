Razer's new Blade Stealth is an ultraportable with Ice Lake power

IT LOOKS LIKE every laptop maker is getting its mitts on Intel's Ice Lake 10-nanometre processors, and that now includes Razer with its late-2019 edition of the Razer Blade Stealth.

While Razer is best known for its gaming peripherals and laptops, a couple of years ago it released the Razer Blade Stealth - a 13in ultrabook. Against the likes of the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro 13, Razer's laptop arguably struggled to find its feet.

But Razer kept tweaking it and now the latest model, which was showcased at IFA 2019 in Berlin, look like a real contender.

It comes with up to a Core i7-1065G7, the second most powerful 10nm Intel CPU, which sports the chipmaker's Iris Plus graphics. The latter promises some decent pixel-pushing over the old Intel UHD integrated graphics accelerator found in eighth-gen Core laptop chips.

But Razer has given the new Blade Stealth an ace up its sleeve in the form of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650. That's a pretty solid mobile GPU that's based on Nvidia's Turing architecture minus the ray-tracing hardware.

This effectively means the new Blade Stealth is not just an ultraportable with a good get-s**t-done specification, but one that should be able to handle modern games with suitable aplomb at 1080p.

It can also be specced with up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, which is pretty healthy for an ultraportable.

A thin-bezel 13.3in display completes the spec list, either coming in Full HD or 4K variants. We took a glance at the glossy 4K panel and were suitably impressed.

Thunderbolt 3 connectivity also means you can jack in one of Razer's external GPU enclosures to give the Blade Stealth even more graphical grunt.

In short, it's shaping up to be an impressive machine that could challenge some of our favourite ultraportable machines like the Surface Laptop 2. And it looks damn good in white as well as black.

It's slated for a late September release with prices starting from $1,499, around £1,200, so we'll have to see if it can take the ultraportable crown when it comes to town. µ