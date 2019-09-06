Pornhub under fire over revenge porn profiting

This is what a porn site looks like. Or so we've heard

IT'S A GOOD WEEK for Pornhub when it's out of the public eye. If things are going well for the grumble merchants, then it's generally seen (by nearly everyone) but not heard (in headlines).

This week is, therefore, not a good week, as the BBC broadcast a segment about a victim of revenge porn accusing Pornhub of profiting from her gross invasion of privacy.

The victim, using the false name of Sophie, told Victoria Derbyshire of the ongoing trauma she suffers as a result of a video of her and an ex-partner published without her consent. The video was in the most popular list and watched over 600,000 times. She was tipped off to this by her sister, whose partner had apparently spotted it, which we imagine caused a domestic situation in and of itself.

"I felt shocked, embarrassed and violated," Sophie said. "I'm sorry to my husband and I'm sorry to my children that when they get older, unfortunately, there are going to be images of their mother out there."

Naturally, Sophie's first port of call was to contact Pornhub which was "not very helpful" in its response. Oddly it's been a lot more helpful since the segment aired, saying it couldn't find "any record of any email" from Sophie, but was now in touch and "looking forward to solving this issue together."

It also found time to put out some words stating how against revenge porn it is: "Content that is uploaded to Pornhub that directly violates our terms of service is removed as soon as we are made aware of it and this includes non-consensual content," said vice president Corey Price.

"In 2015, to further ensure the safety of all our fans, we officially took a hard stance against revenge porn, which we believe is a form of sexual assault, and introduced a submission form for the easy removal of non-consensual content."

Given Sophie's video went viral in 2018, it may need to consider making that hard stance even harder. Just a thought. µ