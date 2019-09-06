Lenovo unveils an avalanche of laptops, phones, monitors and tablets

HOPE YOU LIKE Lenovo products, because lawd we've got a lot of them freshly announced at IFA. Strap in, everyone. You may want to pack snacks and a blanket, because this is going to take a while.

Let's start with a new phone: the Motorola One Zoom. Actually Lenovo includes no capitalisation in the name, but that way gramatical madness lies, so we're overruling. Anyway, as the name suggests, it's all about the camera, but crucially it's also trying to stay as a budget option.

The Snapdragon 675-toting handset comes with a quad-camera array featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP 3x optical zoom, an ultra-wide 16MP lens and a 5MP depth sensor. You can get all that for £379 when it goes on sale later this month.

If that's still too rich for your blood, Lenovo also announced a new member of the Moto E family: the Moto E6 Plus. It's a £99 budget handset with a Mediatek Helio P22 processor and 2 or 4GB RAM, so you can't expect great things, but it does get a dual-camera array (13MP with a 2MP depth sensor) bringing it closer in line to the slightly pricier Moto G7 family.

Moving over to the world of laptops and tablets, we have the Lenovo Yoga family, which awkwardly can't decide which they want to be. So meet the Yoga C940, S740, C740, C640 - the Cs are all 2-in-1 devices where the Yoga lives up to its name and the keyboard flips backwards, while the S740 is more your average laptop. Well, not quite your average laptop as it qualifies for Intel's Project Athena certification for weight, thinness, responsiveness and battery life. These go from £699.99 for the entry-level, 13in Yoga C640 up to £1,299.99 for the 15in Yoga C940.

Apparently there's also a new Thinkbook 14 and 15, too, but Lenovo helpfully pointed us to the press release for the old version, so you'll just have to imagine what they're like. We bet they're beautiful.

Then on to pure tablets. The Yoga Smart Tab and Lenovo Smart Tab M8 are a pair of Android tablets which are the first to benefit from the freshly announced Google Assistant Ambient Mode. That means that they can become Google Home Hub rival smart screens when not in use, letting you chat to Google Assistant and interact hands free. The 10.1in Smart Tab is the better of these, boasting a 1,920 x 1,200 screen and Snapdragon 439 processor, compared to the 8in Smart Tab M8's quad-core processor and 1,280 x 800 display. They'll set you back £119 or £249, depending on which version you bag.

If you don't like the idea of your tablet moonlighting as a smartscreen, there's also a new version of the Lenovo Smart Display 7, with Google Assistant built in. That also sells for £119.

Finally - and believe us, we've never been more grateful to type the word - there are monitors. There's the slim, 24in, 1080p Q24 monitor and the chonkier 27in QHD Q27q. Both go on sale from September for €169 and €299 respectively. No, we don't know why Lenovo suddenly slipped into Euros here, but it at least livens things up as we reach the home stretch.

One last heave! Behold, the ThinkVision S28u-10: a 4K, 28in, TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort-certified beauty. This is coming in October, and the press release says €300 which sounds too good to be true. But if Lenovo really has taken leave of its senses and decided to offer a 4K screen for €1 more than the 2K one, then don't think twice, even with the weak pound to Euro conversion. µ