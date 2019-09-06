Huawei skirts Google ban with 'new' Mate P30 Pro running Android 10

BERLIN: HUAWEI HAS FOUND a clever way of skirting its Android ban by relaunching the P30 Pro with Android 10 pre-installed.

Shown off during the firm's IFA press conference on Thursday, the "new" Huawei P30 Pro runs the Android 10-based EMUI out of the box. This, of course, comes just weeks before Huawei will launch its Mate 30 flagship, which Google recently confirmed won't be able to launch with its suite of apps, including Gmail, Google Maps and the Play Store.

The Huawei Mate 30 can launch with Android but will have to use the open-source version, which doesn't offer access to Google's Services, including the Google Play Store.

This, of course, comes after the company was placed on the US "entity list" of companies with whom US-based firms cannot trade. Products already certified were excluded from the ban, but the Mate 30 range represents the first handsets from Huawei that are most definitely covered by the new rules.

The "new" Huawei P30 Pro also sports a new Pixel-esque two-tone colour finish, available in either blue or lavender, and thanks to the upgrade to EMUI 10, it also offers new features such as a system-wide dark mode and new camera modes.

Hardware-wise, everything beyond the handset's redesigned chassis remains unchanged. Though Huawei also today launched the Kirin 990 5G, which it's touting as the world's most powerful mobile SoC, the "new" handset packs the same Kirin 980 SoC as its predecessor. You'll also find the same quad-camera setup, 6.47in screen and IP68 certification, good for those of you prone to throwing your handset in the toilet.

Huawei has yet to announce full availability details but has said it'll go on sale on 19 September. µ