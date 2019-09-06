Apple finally launches Apple Music on the web (in beta, anyway)

It makes the people come together, you know. Madge said.

ONE-OF-YOUR-FIVE-A-DAY tech company Apple has finally released a web interface for Apple Music.

The public beta, which launches today, is the first time Apple has offered an app free option since the birth of iTunes nearly two decades ago.

There are few surprises, in as much as it drops you to a web page which looks and behaves more or less exactly like the app in macOS which launches later this year and we've already seen ad nauseum in preview.

In a rare show of universality, Apple has confirmed that the web interface, currently testing to all and sundry at beta.music.apple.com should work on all devices - mobile, desktop, Windows, Linux, Android, heck, even Chrome OS.

At the moment, you can't use the web interface to join Apple Music, that's coming later, along with access to ‘Hottest radio station in the world right now' Beats 1, and letting the system build ‘Smart Playlists' for you - both of which are still works-in-progress in this release.

It's not clear right now if this is a shift in strategy. We already knew that Apple had no plans to replace iTunes on Windows, at least for right now, and if it ever wants to reach the giddy heights of Spotify's nine-figure subscriber base, it needs to let its service run free across as many operating systems as possible.

It could be then, that rather than muck about with making a Linux version or Chrome OS extension, it has decided that a sophisticated web app is the way to go, especially as it is now a streaming first service.

You can access uploaded music in your iCloud, which will augment the Apple Music library, but you'll need to go to the app to do the actual uploading right now.

The question now is whether Apple can get the web version of Apple Music safe and stable before Google sorts out the incredibly glitchy Google Play interface, or finally migrates us all to YouTube Music. μ