HMD brings the Nokia 2720 flip phone back from the dead

BERLIN: HMD GLOBAL has resurrected yet another classic phone, and this time it's the turn of the Nokia 2720.

We've already seen new versions of the Nokia 3310 and the 8110, and at IFA on Thursday HMD showed off a modern-day version of Nokia's answer to the Motorola Razr: the 2720.

While it retains the basics of the 10-year-old original, HMD has updated the handset with a sleeker design and a larger 2.8in internal display. You'll be pleased to hear that the flipping part works just as you remember; incoming calls will show on the 2720's 1.3in external display, and you can simply answer by extravagantly whipping open the device.

Though the new and improved Nokia 2720 runs HMD's barebones KaiOS, software designed predominantly for dumbphones, it supports the likes of Google Maps, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube, and even comes with Google Assistant baked-in. You'll be able to use the digital helper to help you compose text messages, for those of you that have lost the knack of using an old school T9 keyboard.

Naturally, the Nokia 2720 can still run Snake, and like all of HMD's so-called "Nokia Originals" handsets, it offers a hefty battery life that puts even the highest-spec of flagship smartphones to shame; HMD is promising an impressive 27 days of standby time.

Elsewhere, the Nokia 2720 offers a dual-SIM slot and support for LTE, with HMD boasting that the cheap device can double-up as a 4G hotspot.

The Nokia 2720 will be available later in the month priced at for €89 euros; that's around 79 quid. Cheers Boris.

Of course, HMD didn't just announce a cheap as cheaps retro phone reboot at this year's IFA. The firm also showed off the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2, a duo of Android mid-rangers. The former boasts a triple camera array headlined by a 48MP main camera alongside its Snapdragon 660 chipset and PureView display, while the latter sports a more middling spec sheet. µ