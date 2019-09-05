Sony's Xperia 5 is a bizarrely tall Android mid-ranger

BERLIN: SONY HAS UNVEILED the Xperia 5, an Android mid-ranger that borrows the bizarrely tall and thin design of its Xperia 1 predecessor

While there were rumours that Sony would unveil the Xperia 2 at this year's IFA, the firm instead skipped a few numbers and took to Germany to show off the Xperia 5. It's essentially a lesser-specced version of the Xperia 1, ditching the flagship's 4K screen in favour of a more manageable 6.1in 21:9 FHD+ OLED panel, 21:9 ratio.

It's still oddly long, like its predecessor, but Sony says the Xperia 5's slim, 68mm wide design means it easier to use and means it's no longer a two-handed operation.

While it's also seen a downgrade in the battery department, packing a 3,140mAh battery compared to the Xperia 1's 3,330mAh offering, it borrows some features from its flagship sibling. You'll find the same Snapdragon 855 SoC processor and the same triple-camera setup on the back comprising of three 12MP cameras with regular, ultra-wide and telephoto offerings.

Elsewhere, the Sony Xperia 5 packs 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage with a microSD slot that can handle an additional 512GB, IP68 dust and water resistance and support for Sony's Dualshock 4 input, allowing you to use your PlayStation controller while gaming on the device.

Unfortunately, it'll ship running Android Pie out of the box and you'll likely have to wait a bit for the Android 10 upgrade to arrive.

The Sony Xperia 5 will be available to pre-order in Blighty from 18 September, which shipping to begin on 4 October. Pricing will start a €799, so likely around the £700 mark here in Blighty.

Check back soon for our hands-on first impressions. µ