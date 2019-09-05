THE SAGA of Huawei feels even more complicated than Brexit at times (surely not?) and when you add a certain wig-adorned waster to the mix, it's going to be fireworks.

To that end, it's little surprise that bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known for is appearance as ‘Himself' in the upcoming production ‘Ted Bundy Had a Son', has flip-flopped again on his stance.

As recently as June, Trump had said that a future trade deal to end the ongoing and escalating trade war with China could include a deal to allow Huawei back into US stores.

"Huawei is a big concern of our military, of our intelligence agencies, and we are not doing business with Huawei," he told reporters between bites of Big Mac and swigs of the tears of huddled masses,

"And we'll see what happens with respect to China, but Huawei has been not a player that we want to discuss, we want to talk about right now."

Trump had already agreed to ease restrictions on Huawei's ability to trade in the US. Whilst the company remains on the country's "entities list" of unfriendly foreign firms, but he agreed to grant licences to countries who need to work with the Chinese giant on the global stage.

However, as we reported last week, of 130+ applications made, so far, none have been issued.

Earlier this week, Huawei launched a scathing attack on the White House, claiming that, amongst other things, that US intelligence had launched cyberattacks on their servers. It also suggests that US-based Huawei employees have been intimidated by US authorities. Trump failed to even acknowledge these claims in his briefing to reporters.

Although the situation remains in a state of flux, as things stand Huawei is about to make its biggest concession to the trade ban yet, with the launch of the latest flagship, the Mate 30, expected to use the open-source version of Android, meaning it won't have access to the core Android experience and Play Store, which could put potential punters right off the high-end handset. μ