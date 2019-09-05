Yahoo Mail has been down for several hours

The Mail of the species is more deadly than the... uh... femail

YAHOO USERS are suffering some fairly spectacular borkage this morning, leaving them unable to access their Yahoo Mail accounts.

According to Downdetector, problems appear to have started sometime around 7 am this morning, where there was a sudden jump in complaints about Yahoo Mail.

Customers are finding that they can't log in properly and instead of their emails, are greeted with a message reading "We are experiencing some technical details" with an error code of 15.

Yahoo has acknowledged the fault, telling Twitter that:

You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed. We appreciate your patience. — Yahoo Customer Care (@YahooCare) September 5, 2019

prompting a fair amount of venom from Twitter users (because, Twitter).

Because Yahoo Mail is available for white-labelling, the outage is also causing problems for customers of BT and Sky, amongst others. Both companies have acknowledged the problem to their own users, but as yet, nobody has ventured how long it's going to take to get resolved.

Yahoo Mail remains a hugely popular platform for free consumer email, with many users staying loyal for up to two decades. It is, however, showing its age and remains one of the last major free-mail suppliers that still hasn't added end-to-end encryption to its interface, something that Google users will know its security features flag up at every opportunity.

The problem only appears to be affecting the mail service, with the rest of the Yahoo portal working well, which is great news for those three people who still use it. Sadly, this isn't their first outage, far from it.

At time of writing, the Down Detector reports are still coming in, and Yahoo is still holding cards close to its chest, so we'll be very interested to see exactly what's caused this one. μ