Nintendo has just filled your Switch with lots of lovely SNES games

RETRO GAMERS can get their Mario on from today, as Nintendo releases a raft of games from the SNES to the Nintendo Switch.

The freebie bouquet is available at no extra cost to members of Nintendo's modestly priced Switch Online subscription service launched last year. It joins a myriad of games for the original NES which have been available since launch.

Titles announced last night include Super Mario Kart, Kirby's Dream Course, Kirby's Dream Land 3, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, F-Zero, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario World, Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Metroid, Pilotwings, Super Soccer, Super Tennis, Brawl Brothers, Demon's Crest, Joe and Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics, Super E.D.F. Earth Defence Force, Super Puyo Puto 2, Breath of Fire, Super Ghouls n Ghosts.

Don't worry if your childhood favourite hasn't made the cut. Nintendo says that this is just the start, and more classic games will be added for subscribers over time.

All games announced will be compatible with the "Rewind" feature announced last month, which allows you to restart games from restore points created by the console, even if the original game sent you right back to the start of the level.

In addition, there's going to be a wireless recreation of the SNES controller, available exclusively at first to subscribers priced at $29.99 (or £24 and falling in New Boris Brexit Bucks). There's no release date yet but we're sure they'll make a big deal of it when the time comes.

Other announcements from the Nintendo Direct event, held yesterday include plans for a port of Overwatch, new characters for Super Smash Bros Brawl, Switch-ified versions of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Luigi's Mansion 3 as well as two new entries to the ever-expanding Pokemon canon - Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield (clearly, Nintendo has finally run out of colours).

Plus of course, you can play them all on your newly released, handheld only Nintendo Switch Lite. μ