Intel's high-end Cascade Lake-X could be turning up in October

INTEL IS SET to reveal next-generation high-end desktop processors, dubbed Cascade Lake-X, next month, according to Tom's Hardware.

The chipmaker touted that its new "relative performance-centric processors will offer more "relative performance per dollar" over the previous Skylake-X CPUs - some 1.74 to 2.09 times improvement - as well championing more performance than AMD's Threadripper 2990WX, because of course, it would.

Intel didn't reveal much in the way of specs though, which is par for the course when it comes to officially revealing details about its next silicon slices before they formally launch.

From what we've seen so far, we expect the processors to come with something akin to 18 cores and 32 threads, similar to the Skylake-X CPUs but offer an improvement in clock speed and efficiency. However, we also expect these processors to stick with the 14-nanometre process node rather than move down to the 10nm node that Intel currently has limited to its Ice Lake family of mobile CPUs.

And really that's about all we have to say about that. Luckily, Intel also showed off its Core i9-9900KS, which Tom's Hardware spotted was seen running at 5GHz across all eight of its cores, which is certainly a solid showcase of performance to keep AMD and it's core-heavy chips on their toes. There's no word on what the thermal design power of such a chip will be, but we wouldn't be surprised to hear that it has quite an appetite for electrical juice.

Such a chip promises to be a proper gaming powerhouse when matched with appropriate graphics cards, though we expect you'll need deep pockets if you have a fancy for such a machine.

Of course, AMD looks almost certain to have a third-generation Threadripper processor in the works, which promised a performance hike over its predecessor thanks to the Zen 2 7nm architecture, as well as potentially more cores and better clock speeds. So there's likely to be no shortage in competition when it comes to making high-end desktop PC as 2019 draws to a close. µ